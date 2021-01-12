KDC re-implements Covid-19 SOP at Terasang Market

KAPIT: Kapit District Council (KDC) on Monday re-implemented crowd-control measures and other standard operating procedures (SOP) at Terasang Market, one of the more heavily frequently places here.

A check yesterday saw visitors to the market having their temperature screened, as well as name and contact number recorded to facilitate contact-tracing efforts should the need arise.

Council staff manning the checkpoint to the market were also seen reminding the public to wear face masks and to maintain physical distancing, and limiting the number of people allowed to enter the premises.

Such measures were first implemented during the start of the Movement Control Order last year, but discontinued during the Recovery Movement Control Order.

The re-implementation comes after Kapit District, which has been a Covid-19 green zone since the start of the

pandemic, recorded its first case involving an Indonesian man who was found positive on Jan 2.

It is also in view of the latest wave of infections recorded throughout the state especially in Sibu – currently a Covid-19 red zone – which is now linked directly to Kapit by road.

Meanwhile, hawker Norini Abdullah praised KDC efforts, saying it was important to regulate the flow of the crowd at Terasang Market.

“These measures will help protect the health of the hawkers as well as customers. The smaller crowd means only those who intend to buy something will visit the market, because usually there are many who hang around to pass the time while waiting for family members to shop,” she said.