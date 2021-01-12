MACC nabs four over issuing of certificates to contractors

KOTA KINABALU: Four people including an assistant director of a Federal agency were arrested here yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of involvement with a syndicate issuing certificates to contractors without proper due diligence.

According to a source, the case involved issuing of certificates like for registration of contractors, vendors and service providers, Construction Industry Development Board certificates and those involving Bumiputera status in Sabah where bribery was involved.

The source said the syndicate was believed to have been operating for about a year whereby the applicant only needed to pay between RM500 and RM1500 to expedite issuing of such certificates without having to undergo the required process.

MACC Sabah director S Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrests and said more people were expected to be hauled in.

However, he declined to divulge more details and advised any parties, specifically contractors who had information on corrupt activities to get such certification to come forward to assist investigations. – Bernama