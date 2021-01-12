MDMC takes action after complaints of long queues, overcrowding for those undergoing Covid-19 tests

MIRI (Jan 12): The Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) has taken immediate action in addressing complaints of overcrowding and long queues while waiting to undergo Covid-19 swab tests at Miri Indoor Stadium today, said the committee’s chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin after his visit today.

“The committee has received complaints regarding the long queues and crowded situation (at Miri Indoor stadium).

“Immediate action has been taken. Those who receive a call from the Miri Health Office to come for a swab test will be scheduled for an appointment.

“Those who want to do a volunteer swab test, they will asked to queue on a separate lane,” said Lee.

In addition to that, Lee said proper signboards will be set up to differentiate between those who have appointments and walk-ins.

“Physical distancing markers will also be put on the floor for those queuing for registration,” said Lee.

Lee also urged Mirians to cooperate with MDMC and observe the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He added that the police and personnel from People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) will be placed at the stadium to assist and monitor the situation as well as traffic conditions.