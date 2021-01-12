More flexible SOP during MCO 2.0

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has relaxed the rules for the second phase of Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sabah, and the declaration of emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by allowing more essential services to operate.

In a statement today, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government welcomed the emergency declaration effective Jan 11 until August 1 this year, and allowing more sectors to operate in line with the MCO implementation starting today for two weeks.

“Essential services under manufacturing, construction, trade, distribution, plantation and commodities are allowed to operate.

“The state authorities will provide standard operating procedure on this matter, with the attendance of workers not exceeding 30 percent (management) and 50 percent (supporting staff).

“Operations of hotels and accommodations are allowed but guests must stay in their rooms and food must be room service only. The usage of gymnasiums, swimming poosl, meeting rooms, food halls, spas and other facilities are not allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, all tourism and cultural activities are not allowed, said Hajiji.

Although all sports and recreational activities are not allowed during the MCO period, jogging activity is allowed in their neighbourhood area but only two persons from the same household are allowed.

Cycling is also allowed, but it must be done alone and not exceeding 10km from their residence.

Compared to March, this second MCO is given more flexibility as more sectors allowed to operate including professional and its network services such as engineers, lawyers, architects, accountants, financial consultants, assessors, quantity surveyors, land surveyors, pharmacists, counsellors, geologists, dietricians, dentists, physiotherapists, optometrists, odiologists, veterinarians, physicians and specialists, and other registered professional services registered with their respective Professional Bodies.

However, all professional services must comply the Health Ministry and competent authority’s SOP.

“Food supply or sale activities in restaurants, cafes, shops or food stalls, food trucks, hawkers and food courts are allowed to operate by take away and drive-thru only, from 6am to 8pm. No dine-in allowed.

“Goods and food delivery services are allowed from 6am to 9pm, while cross-state and cross-district are not allowed unless emergency situation such as natural disaster and death cases,” he said.

Only two individuals under essential services, emergency and medical cases are allowed to travel within 10km radius subject to MCO SOP.

Cross-districts for essential services providers are allowed by showing work pass or employer’s authorisation letter.

“On the public transports services, express buses (cross-district) are not allowed to operate, while public transport under the same district are allowed from 5am to 9pm but must observe physical distancing and wear face mask.

“Capacity of the busses must be 50 percent only, while e-hailing services are allowed to operate within one district with maximum of two passengers,” he added.

Hijiji also announced that starting tomorrow, all government agencies, statutory bodies, local authorities and government-linked companies are only allowed to operate with 30 percent of administration staff and 50 percent of supporting staff.

Child care centres are also allowed to operate this time.

“The state government once again reminds the people of Sabah to continue to practise physical distancing, wear masks for personal, family and community safety,” he concluded.