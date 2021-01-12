Muhyiddin calls on people to remain calm, trust government over Covid-19 emergency

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called on the people to remain calm and place their trust in and fully support the government to address the Covid-19 pandemic more effectively during the period of the emergency.

The prime minister also called on politicians, civil society leaders, NGOs, religious bodies, youths, undergraduates and all levels of society to be united and work together in facing this difficult time.

“Most importantly, our objective must be one – we must win the battle against Covid-19. Let’s exercise self-discipline more strictly during the MCO (Movement Control Order) and emergency.

“Hopefully, we can flatten the Covid-19 infection curve soon and reduce the pressure on our national health system which is overburdened with the rise in Covid-19 cases,” he said in a special live address to the nation over local television stations to explain the proclamation of emergency.

Muhyiddin also warned of firm action against anyone who attempts to impede government efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy for the well-being of the people and security of the country.

On behalf of the government Muhyiddin expressed his highest appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for His Majesty’s concern for the people and in proclaiming the emergency under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution to more effectively contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The emergency will be in force until Aug 1. – Bernama