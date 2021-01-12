No curfew will be enforced during emergency – PM Muhyiddin

KUCHING (Jan 12): No curfew will be enforced during the country’s state of emergency that has just been assented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He gave his assurance that the government will continue to function during this period.

“The emergency proclaimed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not a military coup and no curfew will be enforced,” he said in his live televised announcement today.

