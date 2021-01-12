Now not suitable time to hold GE15, Dr M opines

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 12): Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said now is not a suitable time to hold the 15th General Election (GE15) as the country is still experiencing a spike in the number of new daily cases of Covid-19.

“I’m of the opinion that, based on our experience during the Sabah state election, Covid-19 will continue to spread if the GE15 is held. Until today, it has not stopped. If we hold another general election, 50 per cent of us (Malaysians) will probably be infected with Covid-19,” he said.

He was met after launching the e-commerce platform, Herbee, by the Human Life Advancement Foundation (HLAF) and Dropee here today.

When asked whether he would contest in the GE15, Dr Mahathir said: “I’m 95 years old, I can hardly walk properly, you can’t expect me to contest again.” – Bernama