Police to set up CMCO roadblocks tonight, says S’wak police chief

KUCHING (Jan 12): The police will be setting up 10 road blocks in Kuching, Sibu and Miri zones tonight, said Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Aidi Ismail.

This comes after the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) announcement to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in those three zones.

“For the Kuching zone, there will be a roadblock at every district, namely Kuching, Padawan, Kota Samarahan, Bau and Lundu while in Sibu, there will be four road blocks including one in Sarikei.

“Meanwhile, there will only be one roadblock in Miri. All the roadblocks will be set up beginning midnight tonight,” Aidi said when contacted today.

He added that as many as 308 police and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel would be tasked to man the roadblocks.

“Our personnel are ready to carry out our shared task in breaking the Covid-19 chain,” he said.

Aidi also advised members of the public to cut down on their movements throughout the implementation of the CMCO.

“My advice is for those in the red zones specifically to limit their movement and to obtain a permit in the event of any emergency needs,” he stressed.