KUCHING (Jan 12): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has pledged to call the general election when it is safe to do so.

He said until then, all elections including state elections will not be held during the country’s state of emergency.

“The general election will be held once an independent body has declared that the Covid-19 situation in the country has subsided or fully recovered,” he said in his live televised announcement today.

MORE TO COME