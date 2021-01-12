Refrain from panic-buying, KPDNHEP calls upon Sibu folk

SIBU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) advises the public here to refrain from panic-buying, following the recent spike in positive Covid-19 cases in this district.

KPDNHEP Sibu head Kelyn Bolhassan has assured the people of Sibu that there are sufficient daily supplies across all retail sectors.

“We are constantly monitoring the supply of daily necessities available in the markets here, and they are sufficient to meet the needs of consumers,” he said in a press statement yesterday, listing rice, sugar, cooking oil, flour, sanitisers and face masks as among the items being monitored by his team.

“Consumers are strongly advised against panic-buying as this could affect the supply of goods.

“The dealers must also exercise control whenever necessary to avoid over-purchasing of goods in large quantities.

“Our enforcement teams would continue to conduct daily monitoring to ensure that the supply of daily necessities is readily available,” he said.

Kelyn also called upon the public that should they notice any problem in the supply of essential items here, or want to lodge complaint against any unethical activity conducted by the traders, they should channel the information to the

ministry via Ez ADU mobile application, or via e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my.

They could also send emails to [email protected]

Alternatively, lodge reports to KPDNHEP Sibu branch office on Level 1 of Wisma Persekutuan, Blok 3 at Persiaran Brookehere; call 084-335 622, or send WhatsApp texts via 019-279 4317.