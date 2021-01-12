Right move to declare Emergency, says political analyst

KUCHING (Jan 12): The ruling government made the right decision to advise Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to declare a State of Emergency to protect the people from the escalating danger posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, said political scientist Prof Dr Jayum Jawan.

“It is a temporary state of affairs to address the health pandemic now enveloping and threatening the well-being of Malaysians,” he said when contacted today.

Dr Jayum noted that the government should be given space to deal with this problem.

“It is good to see the commitment made by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that this emergency is not a total lockdown with a complete suspension of government, unlike when the 1969 Emergency was declared and the government then was suspended and a National Operation Council took over the running of government,” he said.

On how the Emergency will affect Sarawak’s coming state election, Dr Jayum pointed out that the answer is already given by the prime minister in his live address to the nation, in his explanation of the Emergency that has been assented to by His Majesty the King, with the knowledge of the Conference of Rulers.

“No elections, general elections or by-elections until after the end of Emergency or earlier if, His Majesty the King is satisfied that the situation that warrants the Emergency in the first place, no longer exists,” he said.