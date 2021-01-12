Sarawak Malay Chamber of Economy puts all January activities on hold

KUCHING: All activities planned by the Sarawak Malay Chamber of Economy (Dekoms) for this month are being suspended with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, it said that the decision was made in compliance with the advice and directives issued by the government.

“The suspension of programmes and gatherings is meant to support all the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.”

As such, the chamber said it would inform its members who had registered for or were involved in any programme or event this month, about this postponement.

“The members would also be informed about all the developments from time to time.

“New dates for all Dekoms’ event, programmes and activities would be announced via WhatsApp and Facebook,” it said.