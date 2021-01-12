SDMC SOP: Mandatory quarantine for workers present on premises during visit by Covid cases

KUCHING (Jan 12): The 14-day quarantine is mandatory for operators or workers who were present when Covid-19 cases were on their premises, said the State Disaster Management Committee’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the closure of premises.

The SOP, dated Jan 10, 2021, and released on the Local Government and Housing Ministry’s website today, said those affected must also be tested for the virus.

“The premises will only be allowed to reopen with new manpower (Workers who are quarantined are not allowed to work during the quarantine period),” it said.

Besides business premises, the SOP covers government and private offices, places of worship, public places and educational institutions.

The SOP directs premises that have been exposed or are suspected to have been exposed to the virus to be closed for seven days for disinfection and sanitisation.

The closure can be done voluntarily by the operator or as ordered under the Prevention And Control Of Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342).

Premises that have been closed are required to display the ‘Notis Perintah Tutup Premis’ or closure order notice.

They will be allowed to reopen when the authorities are satisfied with their disinfection activities and that the premises were no longer at risk of spreading the virus.

The premises operators are required to apply for permission from the authorities to reopen.

However, the SOP said that if the sanitisation work was not satisfactory, the closure period can be extended and the premise operator must reapply before they can reopen.