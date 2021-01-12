Sibu folk earn praise for voluntarily undergoing Covid-19 tests

SIBU (Jan 12): The people of Sibu are indeed praiseworthy for coming forward to undergo Covid-19 swab tests voluntarily, said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, he said that Sibu Indoor Stadium was opened as a Covid-19 screening centre starting 9am today.

“Congratulations Sibu people for coming forward to get a swab test.

“What important is they (those who had undergone swab tests) must quarantine themselves until they get their results.

“Let us pray for our frontliners so they will be protected and given strength to face the challenging days ahead in their job,” he said.

Dr Annuar also said that a total of 2,014 individuals have been tested in Sibu so far, excluding those who came to Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

“Deep in our heart, we are saddened by the situation in Sibu now,” he said.

The situation observed at Sibu Indoor Stadium revealed long lines of people around the premises, even before the screenings began at 9am.

Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun had said that screenings at the stadium will be done everyday from 9am to 6pm.

Similar tests conducted at government health clinics at Sibu Jaya and Lanang have entered their third day today.