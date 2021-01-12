SOP flouters will be fined on the spot – police

KOTA KINABALU: Anyone caught violating the standard operation procedure (SOP) will be compounded on the spot by police during the movement control order (MCO) which begins today.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said police will not tolerate with anyone found violating the SOP and will immediately fine them on the spot.

“Starting from tomorrow (Jan 13), police will issue summon towards anyone caught breaking the SOP. We will not give them any second chance, we will fine them on the spot,” he said today.

Sabah, together with seven other states and federal territories namely Selangor, Penang, Melaka, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, will be placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) beginning midnight Wednesday (Jan 13).

The second phase of the MCO for these states and federal territories is to stem the spread of Covid-19 which has been recording four-digit daily cases of late.

In announcing this on Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the MCO would be in effect for two weeks from Jan 13 until Jan 26.

Muhyiddin also announced that interstate travel will not be allowed during the two-week period for the whole country, while interdistrict travel is also not permitted for the states and federal territories under the MCO.