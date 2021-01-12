SRDC reinforces SOP for all public places under its jurisdiction

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has tightened the enforcement of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for public places under its jurisdiction, following the spike in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Pasai Cluster here.

Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai listed out the markets, ‘tamu’ (farmers and jungle produce market) and food courts in Sibu Jaya, Stapang and Selangau as areas under its jurisdiction where stringent SOP is in force and full compliance with the directives is a must.

“SRDC is closely monitoring the situation in Pasai Siong, together with the DHO (divisional health office) and other agencies.

“I have already asked SRDC secretary Sait Enggang to oversee the enforcement of the SOP and compliance at these areas – the markets, ‘tamu’ and food courts at Sibu Jaya, Stapang and Selangau.

“The council would alsways adhere to any directive coming from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and its divisional counterpart,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Additionally, Sempurai said he had directed the council secretary to cancel all of SRDC’s standing committees’ meetings, sub-meetings and dialogues – effective last Saturday.

However, he said a decision had yet to be made on whether or not SRDC should restrict visitor to the council’s office in Wisma Sanyan here.

“We (SRDC) will seek direction from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing regarding our next move.

“As for our frontliners, including our public health officers and the enforcement personnel, they still go to the ground and monitor the situation at our markets and tamu,” he added.

Turning to members of the public, Sempurai urged them to follow the SOP strictly, especially wearing face

masks even at the coffeeshops, while waiting for food to be served, and after finishing their meals.

He emphasised that everyone must ensure proper physical distancing at all times in public places, and to wash their hands regularly.

“I urge everyone to follow all directives from the authorities, for us to break the chain of infection.

“Please, never let your guard down.”

The State Disaster Management Committee, on Sunday, declared Sibu and Kuching as Red Zone districts, following spikes in the number of locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded in the past two weeks.