Weather conditions improving – Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is expecting the weather conditions in Peninsular Malaysia to improve which means floods caused by the monsoon season will be over, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

However, he said the current flooding might take some time to fully recede as high tide would occur tomorrow (Jan 13) and huge waves were expected to continue in the South China Sea for a few more days.

“The bad weather conditions in northern Sabah are expected to continue till today while in Sarawak, humid weather conditions are expected to last until February with moderate rains expected on Jan 14 and 15 over the western part of Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

He said MetMalaysia also forecasted heavy rains over Sarawak on Jan 18 and Jan 19.

“I urge members of the public to view seriously each information issued and take precautions such as be ready to move to flood relief centres,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim also advised the public to refer to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ website and MyPublicInfoBanjir application for updates on rainfall and main river water levels across the country.

“In addition, residents in flood-prone areas are advised to ensure that the irrigation and drainage system around their housing areas is always cleaned and does not obstruct the waterway,” he said.

He said a total of 320 flooding incidents were recorded from Nov 2020 until Jan 10 this year. – Bernama