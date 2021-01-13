450 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Carelessness and negligent behaviour of people are the reason why Covid-19 cases in Sabah are increasing, especially during the final two weeks of 2020, where many celebrations and gathering activities were held.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a press statement today said the trend can be seen from the records reported from screenings, for example a total of 450 positive cases today, 71.6 per cent are from close contacts.

“I urge Sabahans to take this opportunity of Movement Control Order to stay at home and avoid going out unless you have important things to do.

“We can see from the recent cases where people started being careless and neglected SOPs, hosting gatherings and celebrations, resulting in a lower percentage of SOP compliance and cases are increasing,” he said.

Today, Masidi revealed that 450 new cases were reported by the State Helth Department with three deaths recorded in Papar, Kudat and Tawau.

A total of 306 patients were discharged, and 2,833 are still receiving treatment in hospitals and PKRCs.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest daily positive cases today with 60, followed by Lahad Datu (51), Penampang (50), Sandakan (44), Putatan (36), Kudat (29), Tawau (27), Kota Belud (22), Keningau (19), Kunak (19), Papar (16), Kinabatangan (11), Beaufort (10), Tambunan (9), Tenom (9), Tuaran (6), Sipitang (6), Kalabakan (5), Semporna (5), Kuala Penyu (5), Kota Marudu (4), Ranau (3), Tongod (2), Beluran (1), and Nabawan (1).

Masidi also recorded the state government’s appreciation to Yayasan Albukhary for its donation of RM500,000 to the Tabung Amanah Bencana Alam Covid-19 Negeri Sabah today.

He welcomes NGOs, statutory bodies and individuals to come forward in helping the government to assist Covid-19 victims in the state.

“The state government has decided that the Social Security Organization (Socso) will support 50 percent of the swab test cost for their registered clients.”

When asked if there are any of the state cabinet members who have tested positive for Covid-19, Masidi said there is one minister and two assistant ministers who are currently under treatment.