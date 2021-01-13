AAS wants to be included in formation of any Emergency committee

KUCHING (Jan 13): The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) has urged the government to include representatives from the association in the formation of any Emergency committee.

Its president Antonio PK Sim said AAS representatives should be consulted in the formation of any Emergency committee at any relevant level to function in its role as the representative of its members and in the interest of the public and subjects of Sarawak.

“AAS shall continue to be the guardian and voice of the people of Sarawak to ensure that the rights of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 as laid down in our Federal Constitution are not diminished,” he said today.

According to Sim, the AAS respects the constitutional decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the Proclamation of Emergency until Aug 1 or earlier in view of the worrying Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He pointed out the AAS also stands on the same ground as the government in the efforts and decision to curb the widespread of the Covid-19.

“AAS welcomes the pledge given by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (in the televised announcement yesterday) that the government remains committed to good governance during such periods and that he will not interfere with the proceedings of the Court and uphold the Independence of the Judiciary as enshrined in our Federal Constitution.

“Whilst AAS shares and echoes the decision of the government, AAS calls for adherence and the upholding of the basic constitutional rights that is the Independence of the Judiciary and the Separation of Power during this critical period of emergency.”

Sim reitrated that it is AAS’s view for the above-mentioned fundamental rights to be observed and adhered to at all times and not be exploited by the Proclamation of Emergency.

“The government of the day must honour their duties to the public, safeguarding and upholding the constitutional rights as laid down in our Federal Constitution.”