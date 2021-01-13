Bad weather, heavy rains for Sarawak until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of bad weather with continuous heavy rains for some areas in Sarawak until tomorrow (Jan 14) .

A statement issued by the department stated that the bad weather warning with continuous heavy rain is forecast in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Sri Aman, while an alert weather warning with heavy rains is issued for Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

Meanwhile, an alert weather warning with heavy rain is also issued for Sabah, involving Sandakan (Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) as well as Kudat until today (Jan 13).

“During that period, strong winds can occur in the coastal areas in Sarawak and Sabah.

“Strong northeasterly winds with a speed of up to 60 km/h and waves exceeding 4.5 metres are expected over the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor and Sarawak,” MetMalaysia said.

It said strong northeast winds of up to 60 km per hour with waves exceeding 3.5 metres high are also expected to occur in West Sabah and Labuan waters during the same period.

MetMalaysia said this phenomenon can pose a risk of an overflow of seawater on the coast and estuaries in these areas. – Bernama