Cops, army working together again in conducting CMCO roadblocks in red zones  

KUCHING: Over 300 members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Armed Forces are working together in conducting the roadblocks in Kuching, Sibu and Miri, in connection with the re-implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

According to Sarawak Commissioner of Police Dato Aidi Ismail, there are 10 road blocks in these three areas.

“For Kuching zone, there is a roadblock in every district, namely Kuching, Padawan, Kota Samarahan, Bau and Lundu; in Sibu, there are four roadblocks, including one in Sarikei.

“In Miri, however, there is only one roadblock in Miri.

“All these roadblock operations will kick off after midnight (Jan 13).

“Our personnel are ready to carry out our shared task (with the army) in breaking the Covid-19 chain,” said Aidi in a statement yesterday.

Adding on, he advised those in Kuching, Sibu and Miri to cut down on their movements throughout the CMCO period.

“My advice is for those in these Red Zones to limit their movements. They need to obtain police permit in the event of emergency needs that require them to conduct inter-district travelling,” he stressed.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), on Monday, announced the imposition of the 14-day CMCO on Kuching, Sibu and Miri – taking effect today.

The three districts were declared as Red Zones following spikes in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days.