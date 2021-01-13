Covid-19: New record number of cases in Sarawak with 166, 94 from Sibu

KUCHING (Jan 13): Sarawak recorded a new record high number of new Covid-19 cases with a total of 166 cases today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

Out of the total, 94 cases were recorded in Sibu, 48 in Miri, 15 in Kuching, four in Beluru, three in Bintulu and one each in Belaga and Samarahan, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,740.

In Sibu, 88 of the positive cases screened are part of the Pasai Cluster, while the other four cases screened were determined to have been infected due to contact with Covid-19 positive cases, and the remaining two cases are from other screenings.

In Miri, seven cases are returnees from Covid-19 infection high-risk areas. These are two who returned from Kelantan, two from Kuala Lumpur, and one each from Labuan, Melaka, and Selangor.

Another is an imported case involving a Sarawakian who returned from overseas (Brunei), while 32 others are from other Covid-19 screenings.

Also in Miri, four cases screened are part of the Bah Sayap Cluster, three from the Pasai Cluster, and one from the Stutong Cluster.

As for the 15 cases recorded in Kuching, 10 cases are returnees from Covid-19 infection high-risk areas, namely five from Selangor, two from Kuala Lumpur, and one each from Kedah, Sabah, and Negeri Sembilan.

Two cases screened are part of the Stutong Cluster, and one Keranji Tabuan Cluster. Two other cases are from other Covid-19 screenings.

In Beluru, the four cases are contacts of Covid-19 positive cases.

In Bintulu, two cases are contacts of Covid-19 positive cases, and one is a returnee from a high-risk area (Melaka).

The one case in Samarahan is from the Stutong Cluster, while the case in Belaga is from the Pasai Cluster.

SDMC also revealed that there were four cases of recoveries and discharges for the day, all from Miri Hospital.

“As of today, 1,122 or 64.48 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered and were discharged.

“A total of 597 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that, 296 are in Sibu Hospital, 181 in Miri Hospital, 93 in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and 27 in Bintulu Hospital ,” it said.

There were 268 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with 53 still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 12,034 to date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there were 307 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine. This brings the total of current PUS to 6,123 individuals at 52 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

Those who have completed their quarantine period now stand at 51,217.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 1.09 per cent of the total number of cases.