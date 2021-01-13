DAP’s Chong reiterates call for channelling of funds from state coffers to help local SMEs

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has reiterated his call for the Sarawak government to allocate funds, channelled from the state coffers, meant to help local businesses, especial the small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and the micro-traders.

He said in light of the declaration of the Emergency, the state government must take immediate steps to

help those whose business operations had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Previously, I had called upon the state government to dig into the state reserves (and use the funds) to help businesses in the state, but my call had fallen on deaf ears.

“Through the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the (declaration) of Emergency, (it is) likely

that the spread of Covid-19 would be reduced substantially; thus, the top priority of the government now should be to save businesses and save jobs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, however, did question the need for the Emergency to be declared nationwide, as he regarded the various phases of MCO as ‘measures proven to be effective in flattening the Covid-19

curve and curbing its spread’.

“The long-term impact of the Emergency would even be more damaging to the country’s economy than the previous MCO and Conditional MCO (CMCO).

“Not only would it affect the short-term economic activities, but also the long-term decision-making of foreign investments.”

On another note, Chong said while the DAP did not support calling for the next state election at this point of time unless the Covid-19 vaccination programme had achieved its full effect on the population, it still regarded the declaration of mergency as ‘not the way’.

“With the federal government having declared the Emergency, this means that all state powers

would now be vested in he federal government – except those pertaining to religious and ‘adat’ (customary) matters,” he added.