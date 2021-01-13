Emergency declaration not expected to dent investor confidence — Khairuddin

KLUANG: The declaration of the state of emergency yesterday to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections is not expected to affect investor confidence in the economy, including the plantation sector, said Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He said the commodity plantation sector and smallholders can operate as usual but must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set during this time.

Besides the emergency order, he said those involved in the plantation sector needed to comply with the SOPs under the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO and the Recovery MCO.

“The approval given by the government (for certain sectors to operate) is aimed at ensuring that the country’s economic system is well-balanced.

“However, the most important thing is to ensure the Cabinet can carry on as normal during the emergency period. In fact, the main objective of the emergency is to break the chain of the Covid-19 transmission, besides safeguarding the health and economy of the people,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the flood assistance mission in Kampung Bentong and Kampung Tengah near here yesterday.

Mohd Khairuddin added that if the MCO or state of emergency is not implemented in an orderly manner, it might delay the nation’s economic recovery and revival.

“The fact is that the civilian government will continue to function as usual, and during this period of emergency, rules and ordinances that can expedite matters for economic recovery can be carried out,” he said. — Bernama