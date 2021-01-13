Emergency to enable govt to focus more on addressing Covid-19 pandemic — BCCCI chief

BINTULU: Malaysia’s State of Emergency would enable the government to intensify its effort and focus on addressing the Covid-19 pandemic decisively, said Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) president Yek Siew Liong.

He said as the Covid-19 pandemic had affected all sectors, it was crucial for the government to carry out all of its economic recovery strategies smoothly during this Emergency period without being too much disrupted by unnecessary factors.

Yek was asked for comments about the impact of the Emergency proclamation to the country’s economy.

According to Yek, the flow of goods might be affected resulting in delay in delivery, following a stricter border control by the military and police pertaining to public health.

However, he was also glad with the Prime Minister’s assurance that public services would not be disrupted, so processing of documents by statutory bodies would not be impeded.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when announcing the state of Emergency, said it would give the government the much-needed calm and stability, and enable them to focus on economic recovery and regeneration.

“We must remember that the government has a six-stage strategy in place for economic recovery since March last year and were incorporated in the Budget 2021.

“Continued stability will enable us to sustain and build upon the economic recovery trajectory we have been working hard for since last year,” said Muhyiddin.

Meanwhile, Yek said with the suspension of Parliament and state legislatures during the Emergency period, elections would not be allowed.

He believed that this would let the government be more prepared to deal with the impact of Covid-19.

“The state of Emergency is declared to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in view of its pressure on the public health system,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed an Emergency that would be enforced up to Aug 1 as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

For salon operator Albert Intih Lembang, the Emergency proclamation would be the

best move to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It is a drastic step to assist the government to deal with the infection of the deadly virus, which already exists in our community,” he said.

He added the state of Emergency would be able to curb all activities that could lead to the spread of the virus, such as mass-gathering and other social events involving large crowds.

On the other hand, civil servant Gawai John said the implementation of Emergency had its pros and cons, but all parties should accept it with an open heart because it was for the good of all people.

“It is timely as the country is struggling to fight the Covid-19 virus,” she said.

She believed that the government had made due consideration before implementing the Emergency.

At the same time, Gawai said the Emergency would enable the frontliners to fight against Covid-19 effectively.

Social activist Francis Ngu Hown Hua welcomed the Emergency proclamation as it allowed the government, especially the frontliners, to come up with a better way to deal with the virus.

“In the meantime, it will stop all forms of programmes and activities that involve many people; thus preventing the spread of the virus,” said Ngu.