Flood evacuation centres set up in Kuching, Serian for flood victims

KUCHING (Jan 13): Two flood evacuation centres (PPS) have been set-up since last night to cater to flood victims in Kuching and Serian respectively.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said a total of 32 victims from 13 families have been relocated to the PPS Balai Raya Taman Desa Wira since 2.30am.

“Most of the victims there are residents from Taman Sri Emas, Batu Kawa,” said SDMC secretariat head Major Ismail Mahidin in a statement today.

In Serian, the PPS was set up at Dewan Kampung Betong Kenawit, Serian which is temporarily providing shelter to a total of 21 victims from six families.

The PPS in Serian was opened at 10.30pm last night for villagers who were staying in low areas along Sungai Betong Kenawit in Serian division.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in their statements issued around 3am this morning said assistance were provided to flood victims at Taman Desa Wira and Tabuan Dayak.

According to Bomba, assets were mobilised to aid these residents whose homes were inundated by flood waters to relocate to a safe place.

Meanwhile, as of 1am today, areas which have been affected by the flood included Kampung Tabuan Dayak; Kampung Surik, Stapok; Kampung Sinar Budi, Batu Kawa; Jalan Kampung Bunuk, Kampung Segu Bunuk; Jalan Penrissen, Batu 6 1/2; Taman Desa Wira; Kampung Segong, Singai; Taman Hwata, Batu 3; Jalan Ensengei, Kampung Rimba Padi; Jalan Rock 2L (behind Timberland Hospital) and Lorong Sungai Maong Ulu.

Meanwhile, the hotline or agencies that can be can be contacted during a flood can be made to the Kuching District Office at 082-507700; Kuching Civil Defence Force at 082-252940 / 082-252941; Kuching District Police Headquarters 082-241133; Padawan District Police Headquarters 082-862233 and Bomba 082-362160.