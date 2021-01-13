Free parking in KK city centre till Jan 26

KOTA KINABALU: City Hall (DBKK) announced temporary suspension of couponed parking space operations throughout Kota Kinabalu from now till January 26, in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

A statement by Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip said there will be no charge on parking spaces in the city centre during that period, and therefore no compounds issued for failure to display parking coupon.

The DBKK-operated multistorey parking will also be closed during the MCO, namely KK Plaza and Menara Jubili. In addition, DBKK Holdings SB (KK Plaza) Car Parks Management Division operations office will also be closed during this time.

The public can pay compounds through DBKK e-services. Inquiries can be directed to CMPD Hotline (WhatsApp only) at 010-562 8856.

City Hall (DBKK) has also announced temporary closure of its payment counters, two bus terminals and public recreational parks, in line with the MCO.

Mayor Noorliza said DBKK payment counters are to be closed till January 26. The payment counters closed are at DBKK headquarters, Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), Damai Multipurpose Hall and Centre Point.

Customers are encouraged to make online payments via DBKK E-services (proportional tax, compounds, DBKK licence) at https://eservices.dbkk.sabah.gov.my, DBKK e-cukai mobile application (proportional tax only), Sabah Pay mobile application (proportional tax and compounds) or Jompay (proportional tax only) (Biller code: 56739).

The two bus terminals closed during the MCO period are Terminal Bas Bandaraya (Utara), Inanam and Terminal Bas KK Sentral, which are also closed till January 26.

As for public parks, five parks under DBKK purview are to remain closed until further notice, starting yesterday. The parks are Taman Awam Teluk Likas, Taman Tun Fuad Stephens, Taman Ujana Rimba Tropika, Taman Awam Tanjung Aru and Taman Tugu Peringatan Petagas.