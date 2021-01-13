Govt urged to help economy, businesses like it did during MCO

KUCHING: The government is urged to help the economy and businesses during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in a similar manner when the MCO was first implemented in March last year, says Sarawak Housing Estates Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok.

He suggested that the government should provide help with a further six months of wage subsidies for all sectors; carpet moratorium for all bank loans for another six months; EPF withdrawals of up to RM10,000 without any conditions from their Account 1; and to reduce and delay income tax collection, assessment, rates, quit rent, and to continue with the reduced utilities rate.

“Further cash assistance would also be much appreciated for the B40 and M40 groups in this very low economic time,” Sim said in a statement yesterday.

He was confident the government’s past experience during the previous MCO would see it (government) providing such assistance to all Malaysians to help pull them through these hard times.

“However, until all of us are vaccinated, we must adhere to the SOP (standard operating procedures) of washing our hands, wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Sim added that it was not all ‘doom and gloom’ as the MCO to run from Jan 13-26 in several states in Peninsula and Sabah; the CMCO in several areas of Sarawak and other states; and the state of Emergency announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would allow the country to focus on fighting the pandemic.

“The state of Emergency is to help the country concentrate its efforts on fighting the pandemic and helping flood victims. Hopefully, most politicking would also stop during this state of Emergency as no general or state elections would be held during this period.

“Life and livelihood are very important considerations while controlling this pandemic. We can see that the country with the least lockdown such as the USA has very high infection rates and death. Several lockdowns since March last year has flattened the curve and reduce infection and death.

“The balance between life and livelihood are considered in this lockdown when five essential economic sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, trade, distribution, plantations and commodities are still allowed to operate,” Sim said.

Other economic sectors were not allowed to operate at full capacity and this would affect business cashflow and employment.

“Our exit plan from the pandemic can now be scheduled and have more certainty with a timeline, as we are expecting the first batch of vaccines to arrive in Malaysia by February.

“The vaccine is expected to work accordingly and we hope we can all be vaccinated by the third quarter of this year. Then, we can work to restore our country to the old normal by the end of this year,” Sim said.