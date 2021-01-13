I’m still fit for another round of state election, says Tarat rep

KUCHING: Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn says he is ‘still very fit and strong’ to go for another round of Sarawak election.

However, he acknowledges that his candidacy would depend on the leadership of his party, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

“Whether I will defend the seat or not, it is up to the party president (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg),” he told reporters after performing the handing-over of completed project sites in Beratok here yesterday.

Sagah, who is a PBB vice-president, holds the portfolio of Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development in the Sarawak government.

He has been the assemblyman for Tarat since 1996. In the 2016 state election, he gained 8,460 votes – earning him the majority of 5,421 votes to win over Musa Ngog from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), who received 3,029 votes.

Meanwhile when asked about Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah having consented to a state of Emergency in the country until Aug 1, Sagah said the Emergency could also be lifted once the current wave of Covid-19 had subsided and thus, the election could still be held at any time before or in August.

“We all know that the term of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly would expire this June.

“So election can be held at any time between then and August.

“However, the state election should not be held amidst high number of positive Covid-19 cases,” he added.