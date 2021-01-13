King tide causes flooding in few residential areas in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 13): A king tide has caused flooding in several residential areas here last night and most of the affected areas were inundated by two-feet of floodwaters.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Bintulu officer Ra’idah Jomi said the affected areas were Kampung Kuala Tatau, Kpg Baru, Kpg Jepak, Kpg Kemunting, Rh Layang Sg Mas and Kpg Sinong.

She said APM personnel were deployed to the affected areas to check on the flood situation at around 9pm.

According to her during the monitoring until 11pm, the level of floodwaters were still under control.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station chief Christus Buson said the department also deployed ground units to monitor the floods in the affected areas.

“There is no rescue and evacuation as the situation is still under control,” he said.