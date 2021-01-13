Lee urges Mirians to stay on their toes as heavy rain continues

MIRI (Jan 13): Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin today urged Mirians, especially those staying in low lying areas, to stay vigilant in light of the flash floods which hit some areas in the northern part of the city last night.

Lee, who is also the district Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) chairman, said it was crucial that everyone stay safe and continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), now that Miri has been declared a red zone.

“Those who stay at high risk areas (flash flood prone areas) are reminded to stay vigilant. They can contact Bomba Miri at 085-422973 or the Civil Defense Department (APM) should they need any assistance,” Lee said.

Lee added that he had visited residents in Kampung Batu Satu last night (Jan 12) after receiving complaints of floods in the area.

He said about 20 fishermen’s boats had to be moved to the main road due to the rising flood waters.

Continuous heavy rain and a king tide since last night caused flash floods in Senadin, Permyjaya, Kampung Sealine, Kampung Api-Api, Tudan Kampung Batu Satu and some parts of Lutong.

It is learnt that it is still raining in the northern parts of the city as of 12pm today.