Public transport operators allowed to operate in their districts

KOTA KINABALU: Public transport operators are only allowed to operate in their respective districts during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from Jan 13 to 26, said Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sabah chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung.

In his statement to clear the confusion among public transport operators on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to public transportation during the MCO, Chin said they are allowed to operate from 5am to 9pm.

“But only in their respective districts, they are not allowed to travel to other districts. They must also ensure that the SOPs of wearing face masks and social distancing are strictly complied with,” said Chin.

According to him, mini buses or ‘bus berhenti-henti’ and school buses are to operate with a 50 per cent carrying capacity while taxis and e-hailing services can transport a maximum of two passengers per trip.

Express buses which travel inter districts are not allowed to operate during the MCO period, he stressed.