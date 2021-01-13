Sabah police set up 50 roadblocks to enforce MCO

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah police has set up 50 roadblocks at strategic locations, including at inter-district entry and exit routes in the state for the enforcement of the 14-day Movement Control Order (PKP) beginning on Tuesday night.

Sabah Head of Internal Security and Public Order, ACP Khalid Saion said this was to ensure the public complied with all regulations at the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government in an effort to break the chain of the Covid-19 transmission in the state.

He said about 4,000 security personnel, including from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Malaysian Volunteer Department (Rela) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) would be on duty at the 24-hour roadblocks.

“We also have 250 monitoring teams to ensure the public complies with the prescribed SOP, and to conduct spot checks at selected locations.

“Individuals who want to cross the district must show a letter from their employer or a letter of permission from the police when passing through the roadblock,” he said when met by reporters after inspecting the roadblock at Sepanggar on Tuesday night.

Also present was Kota Kinabalu City Police Chief ACP Habibi Majinji.

Khalid said the police would take stern action, including imposing compound on individuals caught breaching any regulations during the MCO. – Bernama