Sibu’s Pasai Cluster largest of 7 active clusters in Sarawak with 284 cases thus far

KUCHING (Jan 13): The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest of the seven active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, with the addition of 92 new positive cases reported today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the total number of positive cases involving this cluster has reached 284 cases.

“A total of 1,245 individuals have been screened where 850 have tested negative and 111 are still awaiting lab test results,” it said.

The Pasai Cluster involving Sibu and Mukah districts was declared by the State Health Department on Jan 9 after 38 positive cases were detected from the cluster including its index case (Case 1,175) who was found positive on Jan 7.

SDMC said four new positive cases were detected under the Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri, bringing the total number of positive cases to 74.

A total of 569 individuals were screened, where 419 tested negative and 76 are still awaiting their lab test results.

It also said the Stutong Cluster here reported an additional four positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 34 cases.

“A total of 500 individuals have been screened where 372 have tested negative and 94 are still awaiting lab test results,” it added.

The Jelita Cluster in Miri and Keranji Tabuan Cluster here each recorded a new positive case today.

“The Jelita Cluster now has a total of 16 active cases with 62 individuals screened of which 25 were negative and 21 pending test results while the Keranji Tabuan Cluster has 14 active cases with 150 individuals screened of which 125 had tested negative and 11 pending lab test results,” said the committee.

It said two others clusters namely the Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh and Mador Cluster in Meradong, did not record any new positive Covid-19 cases today.

“The Bukit Sekubong Cluster remains active with 21 positive cases reported. A total of 211 individuals have been screened with 132 negative cases and 58 individuals still pending test results,” it said.

It added the Mador Cluster has so far detected eight positive cases out of the 1,238 individuals that were screened.

Kuching, Sibu and Miri remain as red zones in Sarawak with a total of 449 local infection cases reported in the three districts in the last 14 days.

“Sebauh remains an orange zone with 21 cases while Beluru, Dalat, Selangau, Sebauh, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Meradong, Bintulu and Limbang remain as yellow zones with a total of 34 cases reported in the past two weeks,” said SDMC.