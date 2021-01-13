Six Flood Evacuation Centres activated statewide as S’wak braces for inclement weather

KUCHING (Jan 13): A total of six Flood Evacuation Centres (PPS) have been set up across Sarawak to cater to a total of 385 flood victims from 91 families as of 12 noon today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement said under the Kuching district, four PPS have been set up at the Kampung Sinar Budi Baru multipurpose hall, Dewan Rekreasi Bimijaya, Dewan Serbaguna Malihah and Balai Raya Taman Desa Wira.

The four PPS are for residents whose houses were inundated by the floods in Kampung Sinar Budi, Kampung Desa Wira, Kampung Bintawa and Taman Malihah.

A total 357 victims from 132 families are currently being sheltered there at the four PPS with the most numbers at Dewan Serbaguna Malihah, with 187 victims from 42 families.

In Serian, the number of flood victims being evacuated to Dewan Kampung Betong Kenawit since 10.30pm last night stands at 21 victims from six families.

Meanwhile, other areas which have been affected by the flash floods in Kuching includes Kampung Tabuan Dayak; Jalan Rock 2L (behind Timberland Hospital); Taman Hwata, Batu 3; and Lorong Sungai Maong Ulu.

Other areas includes Jalan Kampung Bunuk, Kampung Segu Bunuk; Mile 6 1/2 Jalan Penrissen; Taman Desa Wira, Batu Kawa; Kampung Segong, Singai; Kampung Suba Buan, Bau and Kampung Rimba Padi, Serian.

In Miri, a total of seven victims from one family was evacuated to the Kampung Batu 1 multipurpose hall in Kuala Baram at 8.41pm last night.

It was also reported that areas in Kampung Sealine, Kampung Api-Api, Senadin, Kampung Batu Satu in Kuala Baram were still flooded this morning.

In Bintulu, affected areas are Kampung Kuala Tatau, Kpg Baru, Kpg Jepak, Kpg Kemunting, Rh Layang Sg Mas and Kpg Sinong.

According to Bomba, no flood evacuation centres have been set up in Bintulu as the level of flood water is still under control.