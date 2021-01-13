SRB working to flush Sarawak River water level upstream in anticipation of king tide later today

KUCHING (Jan 13): An operation to flush the Sarawak River water level upstream of Kuching Barrage will continue until the water level has reached 5.30 metres, said Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) chairman Dr Murni Suhaili.

He said the water level at Kuching Barrage had breached 8.75 metres as of 7am today.

“The water level of the Sarawak River had in fact dropped from 10.40 metres after an operation to flush the waters started at 3.37am early this morning,” he told The Borneo Post in a WhatsApp message today.

The king tide in Sarawak is expected to reach 6 metres at 5.33pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an inclement weather warning with continuous heavy rain for some areas in Sarawak that is expected to last until tomorrow.

The department in a statement said continuous heavy rain is forecasted in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Sri Aman while an alert weather warning with heavy rains has been issued for Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

Several areas around Kuching have been inundated by floods since the incessant downpour started yesterday.

Among areas affected were Kampung Tabuan Dayak; Jalan Rock 2L (behind Timberland Hospital); Taman Hwata, Batu 3; and Lorong Sungai Maong Ulu.

Other areas included Jalan Kampung Bunuk, Kampung Segu Bunuk; Mile 6 1/2 Jalan Penrissen; Taman Desa Wira, Batu Kawa; Kampung Segong, Singai; Kampung Suba Buan, Bau and Kampung Rimba Padi, Serian.