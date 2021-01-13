Works on Padawan road upgrading progressing well, says Sagah

KUCHING: The ongoing upgrading (first phase) of Padawan road is progressing well, says Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah.

He believed the contractor would be able to compete the project on schedule.

“They have two years to complete the first phase. It will, of course, take time to complete the work because the project involves the realignment of utilities like water, electricity and telephone lines,” he told reporters at the handing-over of completed road upgrading projects in Beratok near here yesterday.

The Padawan road project involves the construction of a two-way R3 standard road with a width of 6.5m.

The project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase covering a distance of 15km starts from the junction in Tapah to Teng Bukap.

The first phase project costs RM34.9 million. Work stared on Sept 20, 2019 and is expected to reach full completion on Sept 11, 2022.

Sagah said the whole project, including the second phase, would cost about RM70 million which would include upgrading, realignment and road widening works.

On the handing over of roads to Kampung Tarat Melawi and Beratok to Serian District Council that he witnessed yesterday, Sagah said he was satisfied with the work quality and the project implementation.

He said the projects were completed ahead of schedule and were done according to the standard.

The Tarat Melawi road upgrading project costs about RM243,000 while Hian Foh road in Beratok costs about RM120,000.