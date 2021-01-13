Zahidi tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 13): Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin has been confirmed positive for Covid-19 based on test results received this morning.

A statement issued by his office said Zahidi underwent Covid-19 screening test on returning to Kuala Lumpur from Penang on Monday.

Zahidi has been taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment in accordance with guidelines set by the Health Ministry.

“Zahidi is now in stable condition and apologises for any inconvenience caused. He also prays that Allah SWT will make it easier for all who are involved,” the statement said.

It said Zahidi had taken another Covid-19 test on Dec 25 last year which had turned out negative. – Bernama