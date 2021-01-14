389 new cases, eight more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Eight people died from the coronavirus in Sabah today, bringing the death toll to 295, as of January 14.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a statement today said the State Health Department reported a total of 389 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 42,288.

“The eight deaths were recorded in Lahad Datu (three), Penampang (two) and one each in Papar, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

“A total of 276 patients were discharged while 2,886 are still receiving treatment in hospitals (766 patients) and PKRCS (2,120), where 73 are currently in ICU and 23 of them are ventilated,” he said.

No new cluster was reported today.

Kota Kinabalu still recorded the highest number of new cases daily with 105 followed by Penampang (41), Sandakan (36), Tawau (36), Lahad Datu (28), Keningau (22), Putatan (18), Tambunan (15), Kunak (13), Papar (12), Kinabatangan (8), Sipitang (8), Kota Marudu (8), Kota Belud (7), Beaufort (7), Kudat (6), Tuaran (6), Semporna (5), Tenom (2), Pitas (2), Kalabakan (1), Ranau (1), Beluran (1) and Telupid (1).

Masidi also expressed his appreciation for the contributions from NGOs, private companies, community leaders and personal contribution during the two-week Movement Control Order (MCO), however, he suggested all contribution must be channeled through PKOB in every district for coordination purposes.

“Failure to comply with such instructions, will be compounded,” he said.

In the statement today, Masidi also explained that the state government has given permission for upstream forestry operations involving logging operations, forest plantation development, forest rehabilitation, forest inventory and silvicultural treatments to operate.

Permission is also granted for downstream forestry operations involving factory operations and export/import activities.

However, the operation sector must comply with 50 percent supporting staff and 30 per cent administration capacity.

However, forest recreational activities including hiking, fishing, jogging, cycling and other activities are not allowed.

Masidi also announced that vehicle cleaning and polishing services business are allowed to operate during the MCO period from 6 am to 6 pm.

“In support of the construction sector, quarry operations are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm in compliance with the prescribed SOP,” he added.

As of today, Masidi updated that a total of 316,559 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group.