Apologies for not allowing public to visit, says Fadillah at mother’s funeral

KUCHING (Jan 14): Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has apologised to the public for not allowing them to visit his family and pay their last respects to his mother, the late Dayang Rosnah Abang Madeli who passed away at the age of 90 yesterday (Jan 13) afternoon.

She passed away at home in PJ Heights, Petra Jaya, here at 6.30pm.

Fadillah posted on Facebook he and his family were complying with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which is currently being enforced in major cities throughout Sarawak — Kuching included.

“We apologise for having to stop members of the public from coming and visiting our house in order to comply with the CMCO which is being enforced. We also apologise for not being able to respond to each individual message sent to us,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, said he and his family thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for visiting his family and also participating in funeral prayers for his late mother.

“My family and I would also like to thank all the leaders of the country and the people of Malaysia for their condolences and prayers for our beloved mother, whether through social media, WhatsApp or in person at the residence and during the funeral,” he said.

The late Dayang Rosnah was buried at the Jalan Samariang Islamic Cemetery near here, at about 10.45am today after prayers at the Masjid Ikhwanul Islam Taman Sukma.

Bernama reported that Fadillah’s press secretary, Misiah Taib, stated that she passed away due to old age, leaving behind 13 children.

“Datuk Seri Fadillah is the ninth child of 14 siblings, but one of them died when he was seven months old,” she said.