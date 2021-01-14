Brave granny saves four children from being buried in landslide

PADAWAN: The quick thinking of a 63-year-old grandmother and her daughter saved her four grandchildren from being buried alive when part of their house in Kampung Garung at KM40 of Jalan Puncak Borneo collapsed in a landslide Tuesday night.

The brave grandmother, Nona Budis, said that the landslide incident occurred at the back of her house at 8.30pm Tuesday while she was watching television in the living room, while her daughter and grandchildren were in the kitchen.

“Suddenly I heard a loud bang, then the walls of our house collapsed and soil started to fill up the living room.

“Fortunately, at that time my daughter and my grandchildren were not near the television set in the living room as they would normally be,” she said when met at her house yesterday.

She said this when Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, who is also the Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, visited her yesterday.

Nona also said that this is the second landslide incident, following another recent incident.

She added that in the first incident, clearing work was carried out with the help of Willie and Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

“Currently we are staying at my son’s house,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two houses were damaged due to a landslide in Kampung Annah Sadir, Padawan Tuesday morning, at about 3.30am.

The village chief, Sagu Bakong, said that the two houses were owned by two single mothers and that the landslide occurred due to continuous rain since Monday. — Bernama