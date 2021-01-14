Bukit Semuja rep appeals for govt aid for farmers as floods destroy crops

SERIAN (Jan 14): Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus is appealing to the government to give assistance or crop compensation to farmers whose crops are damaged by the current floods.

He said the floods which hit many parts of the state’s southern region including his constituency had come at a time when the crops were about to be harvested.

He pointed out that the worst affected were the padi fields where some had just started to bear rice stalks.

“Just imagine being in their situation. A year-long farming activity just totally lost like that.

“Therefore, I hope there will be some assistance to them to compensate for their losses. Similar assistance can also be given to fishermen, rubber tappers and other whose livelihood is affected, in order to lighten their losses and burden,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

John said he was alerted to the plight faced by farmers when he met a farmer, Ayeh Lajem, from Riih Mawang, during his walkabout and when monitoring the flood situation there this morning.

He said Ayeh told him of sleepless nights worrying and thinking about his padi farm due to the incessant heavy rains in the past few days.

“And now sadly his nightmare has really become reality. His farm is totally flooded & all his work is now under the water. He anticipates a bleak future ahead and he is appealing to the government for assistance,” he said.

On a related matter, he said several villages in his constituency are inundated by floods especially those located along the Sadong River and preparations will be made to evacuate the people there if the situation worsens.

He revealed the villages included Tebakang Melayu, Tebakang Bidayuh, Sorak Melayu, Slabi Entukuh, Slabi Sangkam, Slabi Empurung, Serian Hulu and Serian Hilir.

He also said the water level kept on rising due to the persistent rain at the upper part of the rivers there.