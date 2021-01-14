Compulsory for all travellers to Sarawak to undergo Covid-19 test 3 days before flight, must test negative

KUCHING: All travellers to Sarawak, be they Malaysians or non-citizens, will not only have to undergo a rT-PCR test three days or 72 hours prior to travelling, but they must also show proof of having been tested negative for Covid-19.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today in a statement today said the negative test result must be attached together with their enterSarawak digital application.

It also said this latest entry procedure was decided today at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman.

“This order takes effect starting Jan 16 (this Saturday),” said the statement.

SDMC also said the state Ministry of Transport will soon announce the new flight schedule which has been approved by the committee.

On Monday, Uggah announced that all those who enter Sarawak will be quarantined for 14 days at hotels and designated quarantine centres with no exceptions given.

The Covid-19 screening test will be taken on the second and 10th day for those who are quarantined.

Uggah had also said there would be no more home quarantines.

He had also announced that flights will be reduced from Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Johor to Sarawak but it had to be worked out first with their federal counterparts.

“How do we to determine the correct number of flights? We relate that to number of quarantine rooms that we have in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

“Because we don’t want to make another mistake of having to do home quarantine,” he was quoted as saying that day.