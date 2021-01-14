Covid-19 infection cases expected to drop in four weeks

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) expects Covid-19 infections in Malaysia to drop to around 500 to 1,000 cases a day in four weeks, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said following the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) from yesterday to Jan 26, the ministry would be monitoring Covid-19 case data and development in the two weeks.

“In my opinion, we may not reduce them but we can prevent cases from increasing further.

“If we implement it for four weeks, InsyaAllah we could decrease the number of cases to 1,000 or 500 (a day) if possible,” he said at a media conference on Covid-10 here yesterday.

“After MCO, we will implement Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and we are expecting to flatten the curve in May or June,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham with the reimplementation of MCO, the government is putting the country on the right track in the effort to combat the infection outbreak.

On the other hand, if the country is still under CMCO, MOH is projecting the daily new cases to surpass 5,000 by April 12, and to swell to 8,000 cases a day by the end of May, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said a more drastic approach had to be taken to break the infection chain of the disease.

“The government has to look into the suitability of the action. The CMCO was imposed from Oct 14 to date but CMCO was no longer effective,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Emergency order allowed the Health Ministry (MOH) to work with private hospitals on Covid-19 and non Covid-19 hospitals. — Bernama