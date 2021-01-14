Covid-19: New daily record of 180 positive cases in Sarawak today, 150 from Sibu

KUCHING (Jan 14): Sarawak recorded a record high 180 new Covid-19 cases today, a majority of which were registered in Sibu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the district had recorded 150 positive cases followed by Miri with nine cases, Bintulu (4), Kuching (4), Dalat (3), Simunjan (2) and Sebauh (2).

“Limbang, Lubok Antu, Samarahan, Tebedu, Betong and Sarikei districts each recorded a new positive case,” it said.

The new record high of active cases today brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,920 cases.