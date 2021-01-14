Dr Yii: PSC on Health, Science and Innovation to scrutinise National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy

KUCHING (Jan 14): The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) for Health, Science and Innovation will focus on ensuring the government’s transparency in implementing its National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy, said its newly-elected chairman Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii, who is Bandar Kuching MP, said they would scrutinise the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy and seek input from experts to make sure vaccines reach its intended target including rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Vaccine and its safety, efficiency and distribution are our priority to make sure the government is transparent in the whole process from procurement, training, education and distribution,” he told The Borneo Post here today.

The Democratic Action Party lawmaker said the committee would scrutinise the quantity of vaccines to be distributed in each state and how vaccines are eventually inoculated.

Given the current pandemic, he believed that the committee played a pivotal role in providing input and check-and-balance towards the government’s approach on Covid-19.

Dr Yii said they would also act as a uniting point to mobilise all sectors for the good of the country.

“The main agenda on our table will be input to the current Covid-19 approach taken by the government, scrutinising on its effectiveness and also future plans to deal with the pandemic on top of other ongoing health issues.

“We have set in motion the preparations for the next meeting with KKM (Ministry of Health) and MOSTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation) to be briefed on the whole National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy and also the government’s approach in handling Covid-19, including its plans during this Emergency,” he added.

Asked how soon the next meeting would be called, he said: “We are trying to arrange with their officers. Trying to push for it as soon as possible.”

He added that they would meet via Zoom given the current nationwide travel ban until Jan 26.

“We are targeting at least a monthly briefing by different agencies to better understand the progress of both the rollout of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy and government’s approach on Covid-19.”

Dr Yii hoped to also mobilise all sectors including the private sector, health coalitions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and relevant stakeholders through this PSC to give their input towards the country’s strategy in order to activate a “whole of society” approach against Covid-19.

He stressed the importance of transparent data and information to serve as an informed input based on data and science and not political considerations.

“I believe the PSC’s ultimate goal is to contribute to the necessary reforms and policy direction including long-term reforms and roadmaps in terms of healthcare and innovation for the benefit of our country.”

PSC is a bi-partisan committee being given the authority to call up different stakeholders to provide input towards the government’s plans and efforts.

With this, he said he looked forward to working with his committee members to promote the spirit of bi-partisanship for the good of Malaysians and Malaysia.

“I am really honoured and grateful to be elected the chairman of the PSC for Health, Science and Innovation. Grateful for the support and trust bestowed upon me to carry out this responsibility,” he said.

Led by Dr Yii, the PSC comprises six other MPs Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang), Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling), Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (Kinabatangan), Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Sibuti), Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (Dungun) and Datuk Xavier Jayakumar (Kuala Langat).