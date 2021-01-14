Emergency proclamation not against democratic norms – Kamarudin

KUALA LUMPUR: The proclamation of emergency is not against the principles of democracy as it is clearly enshrined in Article 150 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the Article clearly stated that it is necessary to declare the state of emergency if security, or economic life, or public order is threatened.

He said, the emergency proclamation is only aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“It will also ensure that the government can function better without any disruption and irresponsible action from any party that can undermine efforts to fight Covid-19 and achieve economic stability,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed an emergency that would be enforced up to Aug 1 as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said in a statement that His Majesty decreed that the emergency be in force up to that date, or earlier if the number of positive Covid-19 cases can be effectively controlled and reduced.

Kamarudin brushed off claims that the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was using the emergency proclamation to avoid the general election from being held.

“Taking the Sabah State Election as a lesson, the Prime Minister no longer wants to make political decisions that will do more harm than good to the people in line with the principle of hifz al-nafs in the Maqasid Syariah (the most important objectives of Syariah).

“In fact, the Prime Minister has given the assurance that the general election will be held soon after the pandemic subsides,” said Kamarudin who is also the Bandar Tun Razak member of Parliament.

As such, he said, it is very important for all parties regardless of their political ideologies to set aside differences for the time being and work with the government to immediately break the Covid-19 infection chain. — Bernama