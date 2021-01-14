SDMC: 33 temporary evacuation centres opened to cater for 1,826 flood victims in 4 divisions

KUCHING (Jan 14): A total of 33 temporary evacuation centres have been opened as of 12pm in four divisions in the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said the temporary evacuation centres were opened to cater for 1,826 flood victims from 507 families in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian and Mirian divisions.

The SDMC secretariat noted that 23 temporary evacuation centres were opened in Kuching division to accommodate 1,250 flood victims from 337 families, while in Samarahan division, two temporary evacuation centres were opened to cater for 95 flood victims from 33 families.

As for Serian division, the SDMC secretariat stated that six temporary evacuation centres were opened to cater for 452 flood victims from 133 families. In Miri division, two temporary evacuation centres were opened to cater for 29 flood victims from four families.

The SDMC said the temporary evacuation centres opened in Kuching districts were Taman Desa Wira Community Hall catering for 35 flood victims, SK Matu Baru Hall (94), Malihah Multipurpose Hall (209), Batu Kawa 38 Commercial Centre (185), SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tengah (31), Stapok Community Hall (127), Lorong 5I Desa Wira Multipurpose Hall (150), Sekolah Rendah Bantuan Sejijak (20), SK Sejijak (17), SK Encik Buyong (60), Sinar Budi Baru Hall (216) and Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya Multupurpose Hall (35).

In Bau district, the SDMC the temporary evacuation centres opened were Kampung Bogag Multipurpose Hall (33), Surau Nurul Hidayah (11), Kampung Tanjong Batu 5 Hall (9), Kampung Tanjong (Kampung Boring) Hall (9), Darul Ehsan Kampung Buso Mosque(4) whole the information for Kampung Jugan Hall, Kampung Barieng Hall, Kampung Tringgus Hall, Kampung Melayu Hall and ST Martin Segong is still being finalised.

In Serian, SDMC said the flood victims were evacuated to Kampung Betong Kanowit Hall (23), Kampung Lintang Baru Hall (92), Siniawan Jepon Hall (19), St Peter Kampung Soh Church (58), SK Tanah Merah (164), and Surau Al-Hadhari Kampung Rimba Padi (96).

In Samarahan division, temporary evacuation centres were opened at Simunjan Hall to cater for 44 flood victims and Kota Samarahan Civic Centre (51).

The SDMC said two temporary evacuation centres were opened in Miri division at Kampung Batu 1 Hall to cater for seven flood victims and Surau Darul Imam Tudan Fasa 2 to cater for 22 flood victims.