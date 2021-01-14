Heavy rain in Sabah, Sarawak until Sunday – MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an orange weather warning with continuous heavy rain expected in Sabah, involving Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan until tomorrow (Jan 15).

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon, in a statement, said a yellow-alert weather warning with heavy rain was issued for Sarawak involving Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah, as well as Kudat, in Sabah, for the same period.

He said an alert weather warning with heavy rain from tomorrow until Sunday (Jan 17) was also issued for Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang areas in Sarawak; interiors of Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau Tambunan and the west coast of Sabah and Labuan.

“During that period, strong winds can occur in the coastal areas in Sarawak and Sabah,” he added.

He said strong northeast winds of up to 60 km / h with waves as high as 4.5 meters could also occur in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor, Sarawak, West Sabah and Labuan during the period.

Northeast winds of up to 50 km / h with waves reaching a height of 3.5 meters can occur in the waters of East Sabah, he said, adding that the condition could risk the overflow of seawater along the coast and estuaries in the area. – Bernama