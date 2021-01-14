Man killed as two houses razed in Menumbok

BEAUFORT: A 50-year-old man was killed when fire destroyed his home at Kampung Melikai in Menumbok, here this morning.

The fire that broke out at about 6am also destroyed another house but all its occupants managed to escape on time.

Kuala Penyu Fire and Rescue station chief Awang Mohd Sabree said the charred remains of Mohd Ikmal Abdullah was found among debris while firefighters were carrying out investigation at the scene.

“We received a distress call at 6.11 am and immediately deployed nine firefighters to the location.

“Two houses were destroyed in the fire but we managed to control the blaze by 7 am,” he said.

Awang Mohd said the victim’s body was handed to the police for further action while the cause of the fire and total loss is still under investigation.